Aviation Security Culture Week begins at CCSI airport

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Lucknow region, inaugurated the 2nd Aviation Security Culture Week on Monday. The week long celebration was inaugurated by Bhuban Joshi, deputy director, BCAS – Lucknow region and Darshan Singh, chief airport officer, CCSI Airport. CCSI airport in Lucknow. (File photo)

A CCSI airport spokesperson said, “Safety and security stand as the cornerstones of our operations. As ‘security is everybody’s business’, we will be celebrating the 2nd Aviation Security Culture Week 2024 to honour the steadfast dedication of the BCAS, ASG unit of CISF, the Airline and other airport security teams who tirelessly work to safeguard every aspect of airport.”

The spokesperson added, “On the Aviation Security Culture Week, I would like to request passengers not to carry prohibited items and to remove all such items before going for screening. This will reduce waiting time and ensure better passenger experience as well as safety of passengers and crew. By focusing on this aspect, the Airport aims to heighten awareness and ensure the implementation of best practices in security screening procedures”

During the week, CCSI Airport will organise various security awareness related activities for passengers like distribution of pamphlets on restricted items that should not be carried in check-in and hand baggage, quiz and drawing competitions for passengers as well as a skit by airlines on the theme of aviation security.

The Airport has introduced various security technology at the newly inaugurated Terminal 3 to enhance the efficiency and passenger convenience at the airport. These include Digi Yatra, 2D scanners at the entry gate for faster and smooth movement of passengers, E-gates in the pre-embarkation area, new equipment and technology for in-line baggage handling system for security of baggage, dual view screening system at Automatic Tray Retrieval System, 3D view scanners for check-in baggage besides acquiring other ultra-modern security equipment to keep passengers safe at the airport.