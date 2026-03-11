Avimukteshwaranands’ march seeking cow as ‘Rashtra Mata’ concludes in Lucknow

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Wednesday concluded his four day march demanding that the cow be granted the status of ‘Rashtra Mata’, as the ‘Gau Pratishtha Sthapana, Dharmyuddh Shankhnaad Sabha’ ended peacefully at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Ashiana. Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The march, which began from Varanasi on March 7 and passed through Jaunpur, Sultanpur and Sitapur, culminated in Lucknow amid administrative restrictions and a smaller than expected gathering.

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati reiterated his demand that the cow be declared ‘Rashtra Mata’ and criticised the ruling party. “If you were not true devotees of the cow, you would not have reached here despite so many hurdles,” he said.

The seer had earlier issued a 40 day ultimatum to the state government on January 30, demanding that the cow be declared ‘Rashtra Mata’.

Several political leaders attended the programme. UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai reached the venue and offered dandvat pranam to the Shankaracharya on stage, stating that cow slaughter was continuing in the state and the government had failed to act. “We support Shankaracharya and stand with him,” Rai said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra also said that if his party forms the government in 2027, it would grant the cow the status of Rajya Mata in Uttar Pradesh.

This is not a liquor shop, says seer on thin crowd

Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati reacted to the low turnout at his gathering in Lucknow. “This is not a liquor shop, where people come on their own,” he said while referring to the sparse audience present at the venue.

The religious leader said the thin crowd reflected lack of outreach and asked organisers to work more to mobilise people for such religious events.