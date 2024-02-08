Awaazon mei bahut taaqat hoti hai, dil jud jaate hain: Voctronica band

With no expensive drum kits, electric guitars or massive amplifiers for their support; the only instruments the music-makers of the six-member, a cappella group, Voctronica, need to create songs are their vocal cords. A cappella group, Voctronica

The group was in the city to perform for the first time at the finale of Sanatkada Festival at Safed Baradari.

The musicians in the band include Clyde Rodrigues, Warsha Easwar, Ronit Chaterji (all on melody), Avinash Tewari, Arjun Nair (both on bass) and Naagesh Reddy (beatboxer) came together over a decade ago and they continue to enthrall audiences across the country and on global stage competitions, as well as at events.

“Performing in the City of Nawabs is something that will stay with us always. The kind of crowd we got to perform for was so well versed with our work and the type of music we make that we have decided to come back again, maybe very soon. It’s true, music does cross all the barriers and awaazon mei bahut taaqat hoti hai...dil jud jaate hain,” said Nair from the group.

Talking about the band, he added, “We are India’s first all-vocal ensemble; we haven’t limited our music, and we never will. Our repertoire includes everything from old classic Hindi film songs to pop tracks. A tribute to 90s’ pop music or creating tracks on Amit Trivedi and AR Rahaman’s numbers. We have also transitioned into original songs for quite some time now. The track Seven, Dis Place and Why Not? are our original tracks.”

The group also presented tracks like Ude Jab Jab, Humma, Channa Mere Ya, Raat Hai Sham and Pasoori for Lucknowites.

The day ended with events like Suno Charusheela, Sauabh Srivastava in conversation with Naresh Saxena , Pyar ki Kahani Suno by Laksh Maheshwari along with screening of Umrao Jaan (1981) at Salempur House