Ayodhya Deepotsav: Special peacock-shaped diyas to keep Ram Mandir floor intact

Specially designed peacock-shaped earthen diyas will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir for the upcoming Deepotsav, ensuring no damage to the temple floor from the oil lamps. Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya in 2022. (PTI File)

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has procured around 700 of these diyas to prevent oil from spilling onto the temple floor.

The Trust has specifically limited the use of diyas in the main temple complex to avoid blackening. “The Trust has curtailed the use of diyas to specific locations to avoid black spots in the temple campus. Only Peacock shaped diyas will be laid inside the main temple,” said a member of the Trust.

The main structure of the Ram Mandir was constructed using approximately 4.75 lakh cubic feet of Bansi Paharpur stone from Rajasthan.

The Trust has also planned mega celebrations at Ram Mandir this Diwali, marking the first festive occasion since the grand opening of the temple on January 22 this year.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Lalla, will perform Vedic rituals along with other priests on Diwali.

The entire temple complex will be decorated with flowers and lights.

However, the Trust has made it clear that no Chinese decorative items, including Chinese lights, will be allowed on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus.

‘The Trust will make all arrangements for Diwali celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi. No Chinese items, including Chinese lights, will be allowed on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus,’ said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

According to sources, Ram Lalla and his brothers will wear specially designed dresses.

The Trust has roped in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra to prepare daily dresses for Ram Lalla and his brothers.

Earlier, the state government has set a target of lighting 25 lakh diyas on this Deepotsav to create a new Guinness World Record.