Ayodhya: For community kitchens, Trust gets donated items from across country

Ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony, people from across the country have started sending food grains and other essential items to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the 45 community kitchens it plans to run in Ayodhya to provide free food to around 25,000 devotees daily from January till mid-March. All the essential items that have been received are being stored at Ramsevakpuram. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The community kitchens will start functioning by the end of this month even as the Trust is expecting around two to four lakh people to turn up in Ayodhya every day after Ram Mandir is opened for devotees on January 23, a day after the pran pratishtha ceremony.

These items started pouring in after the Trust issued an appeal in October last asking people to donate flour, wheat, pulses, mustard oil, spices and medicines to the Trust that will be used for devotees coming to Ayodhya for the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

According to the Trust, it has received tea and spices from Assam and South India, rice from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, sugar from Kanpur and Gonda, rice from Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Around 3000 volunteers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh will reach Ayodhya by December 20 and will be handed over responsibilities for events related with the consecration ceremony.

According to Diwakar (who goes by one name), incharge of the storage facility at Ramsevakpuram and Karsevakpuram, around 500 VHP cadre will be engaged to run community kitchens.

The Trust is also receiving requests from all over the country from people seeking permission to run the community kitchens and other services for devotees who will turn up in Ayodhya.

“Devotees from all across the country are sending food grains, tea, spices and other items to the Trust by their own resources. They are being stored at Karsevakpuram and Ramsevakpuram,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP, Ayodhya.

“The Trust will run 45 community kitchens to serve free food to devotees who will turn up in Ayodhya after the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir,” Sharma added.

“People are donating essential items for running these kitchens,” Sharma said.

In his appeal, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, had stated that from January 15 to February 25, around 50 lakh devotees are expected to turn up in Ayodhya.

Around 600 kg butter (Desi ghee) on five bullock carts reached Ayodhya from Jodhpur on December 7 for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Maharishi Sandipani Ram Dharam Gaushala in Jodhpur has donated the butter for the grand opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

The butter stored in 108 pitchers on five bullock carts had left Jodhpur on November 27.

Maharishi Sandipani Maharaj, who had accompanied the bullock carts from Jodhpur, handed over the consignment to Rai.