Ayodhya glows in Ram Navmi fervour
Several lakh devotees turned up in Ayodhya on Sunday to celebrate Ram Navmi. The entire city wore a festive look with devotees making a beeline outside Kanak Bhawan and Ram Janmabhoomi to be a part of the birth celebrations of Ram Lalla.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath did virtual darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi from Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, where he performed Ram Navmi puja.
As the CM had prohibited VIP movement in Ayodhya for the convenience of devotees, there was no arrival of any VIP in the holy city on Ram Navmi.
As the head priest at Kanak Bhawan announced the birth of Lord Ram at 12 noon, celebrations began all across temple town.
At Ram Janmabhoomi special puja was organised to mark the occasion. Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, performed special puja with vedic rituals.
Celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi were telecast live on various channels of DD Network, including Doordarshan, DD Bharti and other platforms.
At Ram Janmabhoomi, in the first shift from 6 am to 11.30 am, 65,675 devotees visited the makeshift temple. In the second shift from 2 pm to 7.30pm, 1,31,756 devotees visited the temple.
The birth celebration of Ram Lalla was organized in about 8,000 temples of Ayodhya.
At the makeshift temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, ‘jalabhishek’of Ram Lalla was done with milk and honey (charnamrit).
The deity was offered a prasad of ‘chappan bhog’ and around 250 kg of sweets were distributed among the devotees.
Cultural events were also organised at seven locations across the city, including Ram Ki Paidi, Tulsi Udhyan, Gandhi Ashram, Valmik Bhawan, Guptaar Ghat, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal and Digambar Jain Mandir.
Artistes from Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, were the major attraction for devotees.
All across Ayodhya, live telecast of Ram Navmi celebrations from Ram Janmabhoomi was done on LED screens put up on mobile vans.
Special security arrangements were made to prevent an untoward incident. Senior superintendent of police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, was himself present at Kanak Bhawan.
“A large number of devotees turned up in Ayodhya to attend the grand Ram Navmi celebrations. The sant community is happy with the arrangements made by the Ayodhya administration for this festive occasion,” said Sharad Sharma, regional VHP spokesperson, Ayodhya.
After the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram temple on November 9, 2019, this was the first grand Ram Navmi celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic there were no Ram Navmi celebrations in Ayodhya in last two years.
-
Water scarcity hits Pune early this year
PUNE At a time when the city is facing soaring mercury levels, it is also reeling under water scarcity with most societies in the merged areas of Pune Municipal Corporation already feeling the pressure of paying extra for water tankers. “Virtually every society in Baner-Pashan Balewadi is dependent completely or partially on buying water tankers,” said member of the Baner-Pashan Link road welfare trust, Ravindra Sinha.
-
Homeopathy OPD to start at rural hospitals in state
PUNE The state government will soon start Outdoor Patient Department services for homeopathy medicine in state-run rural government hospitals. At present, government posts are available for doctors of various disciplines like MBBS,, Ayurveda Practitioners. At present Ayurveda along with Allopathy is also available in government hospitals. Therefore, there are job opportunities for post-graduate and AYUSH doctors including MBBS. However, as there is no cure for homeopathy, there are no opportunities for these doctors.
-
Aide’s remark leads to speculation about Azam Khan camp’s unhappiness with Samajwadi Party
Speculation has surfaced in political circles of Uttar Pradesh about senior Samajawadi Party leader Azam Khan's camp being upset with the party to the extent that he may consider leaving it. Khan, 73, is the SP's Rampur MLA. The speculation came to the fore after Azam Khan's media incharge Fasahat Khan alias Shanu said: “CM Yogi's comment was right that Akhilesh doesn't want Azam Khan to be out (of jail).”
-
TB-HIV co-infection in state at 96% in 2021
Those with HIV have a compromised immunity which makes them even more susceptible to TB. Tuberculosis is a serious health threat, especially for people living with HIV. People living with HIV are more likely than others to contract TB. In 2020, 95% of TB patients were reported to have HIV. HIV weakens the immune system, increasing the risk of TB in people with HIV. Infection with both HIV and TB is called HIV/TB co-infection.
-
More explosives, time may be needed: Experts after Supertech towers test blasts
Ahead of the next month's demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida, test blasts were carried out on Sunday afternoon. But experts said the amount of explosives needed for razing the nearly 100-metre-tall structures is expected to go up. The demolition of the Apex and Ceyane towers is scheduled for May 22. The test blasts were conducted in the presence of representatives of Central Building Research Institute, Noida Authority, Supertech, Edifice Engineering, and Jet Demolitions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics