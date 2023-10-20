Ayodhya priest found dead, two disciples held

LUCKNOW A 44-year-old priest at Ayodhya’s famous Hanumangarhi Temple, in the high security zone of Ram Janmabhoomi premises, was allegedly murdered by two of his disciples, police said on Thursday. According to Ayodhya SSP Raj Karan Nayyar, Ram Sahare Das’s body was found in a room, adjacent to the Hanumangarhi Temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, early on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

The two disciples, aged between 15 and 18, have been taken into custody for interrogation. While a preliminary probe suggests that the priest was murdered after a confrontation with the accused, efforts are on to ascertain the exact motive of the crime, police added.

“Police were informed about the incident at around 7am. The priest’s body was found by another priest after the former did not turn up for morning prayers. Das was one of the four assistant priests of Hanumangarhi Temple for the past six months,” Nayyar said.

“Das, according to other priests on the premises, had some confrontation with the two disciples on Wednesday night. The two disciples would stay with the deceased priest in his room. The reason behind the confrontation is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

Inspector general (Ayodhya range) Praveen Kumar said the two disciples were taken into custody on the basis of a complaint by a priest, Ram Karan Das, and are being questioned. “The two disciples murdered the priest, but the motive of the killing is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

Das told news agency PTI that said: “The incident came to light around 6 am on Thursday when some sadhus entered the room after Ram Sahare Das did not come out.”

