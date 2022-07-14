Ayodhya road widening project: Demolition drive begins from Sanskrit Vidyalay, shops spared as of now
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Thursday began a demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town. As the squad reached Sanskrit Vidyalay in Bada sthan area and razed a part of the school building, traders reached there and opposed the drive.
The administration, however, assured traders that shops won’t be demolished till the promises made to them were fulfilled.
“The Ayodhya administration had assured that a new shop will be allotted for every shop demolished or land will be allotted behind demolished shops. But none of the promises have been fulfilled,” said trader leader Nand Kumar Gupta, who also reached the spot.
The administration convened a meeting with traders on Friday to discuss the issue.
BJP MP from Ayodhya, Lallu Singh, and party MLA, Ved Prakash Gupta, had on Wednesday requested the district administration to postpone the demolition drive in wake of the month-long Sawan mela.
A large number of devotees are expected in Ayodhya for the Sawan Mela, which is being organised after a gap of two years. It was cancelled on the last two occasions due to the pandemic.
THE PROJECT
In the proposed plan, two stretches of the road in Ayodhya Dham (Old Ayodhya town), including the one leading to the historic Hanuman Garhi temple, will be widened.
Shopkeepers on both sides of the road are opposing this project as a large number of shops are likely to be demolished.
Another major expansion of the road is proposed from 4.6-km Naya Ghat to Udaya crossing stretch. The road is proposed to be 24 feet (12 feet on both sides of the divider).
A large number of commercial establishments fall on this stretch of the road and traders are demanding that the proposed expansion be curtailed to 20 ft from 24 ft.
-
Every second post of block primary education officer lying vacant in Punjab
Nearly 50% posts of block primary education officer (BPEO) are lying vacant across Punjab, putting extra burden on the incumbents and affecting the quality of elementary education. There are 228 posts of BPEO across the state, of which 110 are lying vacant, according to a list of eligible promotees released by the state education department recently. The situation is the worst in Nawanshahr district, where all seven posts of BPEO are vacant.
-
Mysuru kickboxer hit on head during Bengaluru tournament, dies
A Mysuru-based kickboxer - Nikhil - who was rushed to hospital after collapsing in the ring in Bengaluru died on Wednesday. My boy Nikhil was participating in the K1 Kickboxing Championship in the Karnataka capital when he collapsed after a punch from his opponent. Nikhil's father, P Suresh alleged there was no basic medical care provided at the venue. The Deccan Herald said Nikhil also worked as an electrician and had been practicing kickboxing for two years.
-
Former trustee of Osho International Foundation, others stage protest at Koregaon Park
PUNE Former trustee of the Osho International Foundation and the editor of “Osho World Swami” Chaitanya Kirti along with a few other disciples held a protest at the Osho International Centre in Koregaon Park on Wednesday over several issues and claimed that they were not allowed to enter the commune.
-
Bengaluru crime news: Police catch red sandalwood smuggler. He was in a red car
Police in Bengaluru's Kengeri on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly smuggling red sandalwood, or raktachanda, inside (appropriately, perhaps) a red-coloured car. Those inside tried to flee while being questioned but Kengeri Police managed to catch one person and recover five logs of red sandalwood worth Rs 3.15 lakh. In February, a Bengaluru-based man identified as Yasin Inayithulla was arrested in Maharashtra for smuggling red sandalwood. Logs worth Rs 2.45 crore were recovered from him.
-
Human trafficking case: Daler Mehndi jailed for 2 years as court rejects appeal
The Patiala district court on Thursday upheld the two-year jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who in 2018 was sentenced for a 2003 human trafficking case. He is likely to be sent to Patiala jail, where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also lodged. The Patiala police had booked Daler and his brother Shamsher Mehndi, who died in 2017, and two others on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh of Balbera village.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics