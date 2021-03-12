Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has provided relief to Ayush Kishore, son of BJP MP from Mohanlalganj, from instant arrest in a case related with alleged scripted attack on him.

A division bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Alok Mathur passed the order on March 9 on a petition filed by Ayush.

The court uploaded the order on its website on Friday.

However, the court directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned.

On March 2 last, Ayush shared a video on social media in which he accused a woman, who claims to be his wife, of honey-trapping him and then forcing him to go against his family and provide money to her.

Ayush also accused the woman and her brother Adarsh of opening fire on him with intention to kill when he refused to heed to her demands.

On March 2, Ayush was injured after allegedly being shot at his house near Chatta Mill in Lucknow’s Madiaon area and the woman’s brother Adarsh was arrested by police. The police had registered an FIR against Ayush and Adarsh under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (1)(b) (misleading police through fake information).

Ayush has been missing since then after being treated at trauma centre of King George Medical University here.