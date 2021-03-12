Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has provided relief to Ayush Kishore, son of BJP MP from Mohanlalganj, from instant arrest in a case related with alleged scripted attack on him.
A division bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Alok Mathur passed the order on March 9 on a petition filed by Ayush.
The court uploaded the order on its website on Friday.
However, the court directed the petitioner to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned.
On March 2 last, Ayush shared a video on social media in which he accused a woman, who claims to be his wife, of honey-trapping him and then forcing him to go against his family and provide money to her.
Ayush also accused the woman and her brother Adarsh of opening fire on him with intention to kill when he refused to heed to her demands.
On March 2, Ayush was injured after allegedly being shot at his house near Chatta Mill in Lucknow’s Madiaon area and the woman’s brother Adarsh was arrested by police. The police had registered an FIR against Ayush and Adarsh under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (1)(b) (misleading police through fake information).
Ayush has been missing since then after being treated at trauma centre of King George Medical University here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop humiliated rape survivor’s father before a truck hit, killed him: Family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark
- While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls
- Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls
- The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party
- Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor’s hand with boot
- The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP needs to strike balance to meet fiscal challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox