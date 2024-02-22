Ayush treatment costs soon to get insurance coverage

Patients seeking treatment under Ayush will soon be able to avail insurance coverage for treatment costs, said Bishwajit Kumar Singh, joint secretary of the Union Ayush ministry, on Thursday. For Representation Only (Getty Images)

Singh, who came to attend ‘Arogya-2024,’ a four-day international exhibition and conference on Ayush and wellness in the state capital, said, “The first notification has been issued, and the facility will soon commence.” The conference was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the insurance regulator, has issued the notification, and the treatment cost bracket is currently being determined, Singh added.

IRDAI has instructed insurance companies to cover Ayush treatments like other medical treatments. Therefore, in case of hospital admission for Ayush treatment, patients can avail insurance coverage.

In another development, Singh mentioned that visas for Ayush treatment will also be issued, similar to other medical visas. “Under Ayush visa, patients from other countries can even select hospitals and doctors they wish to receive treatment from,” Singh explained.

This initiative comes in response to the increasing demand for Ayush treatment in the country.

Union minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, highlighted the importance of scientific evidence for Ayush. “This traditional system of medicine has been benefiting people for ages, and now we need scientific evidence to further its advancement,” he emphasised.

“We must develop a temperament within ourselves and eagerness to promote our local abilities and resources. Vocal for local and local to global,” Sonowal remarked.

UP’s Ayush minister, Dayashankar Mishra, discussed the efforts made by the state government to promote Ayush. “We are constructing new hospitals, and the number of Ayush colleges is gradually increasing,” he said.

During the day, several sessions were conducted focusing on various industry challenges.

Ayush gains popularity in Australia

Dr. Santosh Yadav, a practitioner now based in Melbourne, Australia, commented, “People in Australia are gradually becoming aware of Ayush and are utilising it for treatment and overall wellness.” The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia regulates medicines, medical devices, and biologicals.

“People in Australia are prioritising better health and immunity, and Ayush is gaining popularity there,” Dr Yadav remarked.