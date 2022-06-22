Azamgarh by-poll: BSP gets support of more political parties
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Peace Party led by Dr Mohammad Ayub and Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha announced support to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Shah Alam aka Guddu Jamali, a day before the by-poll for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.
Earlier, the Rashtriya Ulama Council (RUC) that enjoys influence over Muslim voters in eastern Uttar Pradesh had announced support to the BSP candidate.
The AIMIM and Peace Party enjoy support of the Muslim community, particularly weavers in East UP, while the Jan Adhikari Party has influence over the other backward class voters in some pockets of East UP.
To give a boost to the party candidate, BSP chief Mayawati called Shah Alam as the ‘oxygen man’ who protected the lives of people irrespective of caste or religion during Covid-19 pandemic in Azamgarh.
In a series of tweets, Mayawati said that the manner in which BSP is getting the support of people of all classes and religion in the by-election to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat, to be held on June 23, is very encouraging. Party supporters will counter tricks adopted by rival parties. Public support for the BSP candidate will definitely turn into votes, she said.
BSP candidate Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali has been helpful to the people rising above the local and party politics. His credibility and popularity is more than his opponents’, which is likely to have a good effect on the election result. “I appeal to the people to participate enthusiastically in voting,” Mayawati said.
A political observer, SK Srivastava, said that the support of the three parties that have influence over the Muslim community as well as the Jan Adhikari Party that has influence among the OBC voters in the East UP has proved to be in shot in the arm for the BSP candidate before polling. The BSP is likely to make inroads into the Muslim vote base of the Samajwadi Party and OBC vote base of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.
