B Ed joint entrance exam in U.P.: More than 51,600 candidates skip state level exam
More than 51,600 candidates skipped the state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, across 75 districts on Wednesday. A total of 6,67,463 candidates had registered to appear for the exam.
The university claimed that no information has been received from any level of any kind of copying, unfair means, indiscipline or any other type of unfair means during the state-level entrance test.
The entrance test was held in two shifts on Wednesday. In all, 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared with 51,818 remaining absent. In the second shift 6,15,787 (92.26%) were present and 51,676 candidates remained absent. The total percentage of the examinees present during the entire examination was 92.26 which is proof of the B Ed entrance exam being conducted successfully, the university claimed in a press release.
The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly.
For conducting the copying-free exam in a transparent manner 3,084 supervisors, 1,542 static magistrates, 771 centre representatives, 17 including Uttar Pradesh government (higher education department and district administration) nodal coordinators, 17 nodal officers, 76 district coordinators (nodal), 76 sub-nodal officers, district school inspectors of all districts and regional higher education officers were deployed on duty.
Akhilesh targets BJP govt in U.P.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP government has given the gift of rising inflation to the people on completion of its 100 days in Uttar Pradesh. In a press statement, Yadav said that the prices of items like LPG cylinder to wheat flour and pulses have been increased. Yadav said the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up consistently during the tenure of BJP government.
Dhanori, Wagholi, Kothrud suffer power outage due to continuous rains
With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. Dhanori was the worst hit with electricity being disrupted from 1 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Wagholi and Kothrud were also among the areas affected. Whereas Parag Patil from Ram nagar, Kothrud, said, “In the last three days, incidents of power fluctuation have increased in many areas of Kothrud.”
Crude bomb attack at Prayagraj eatery: Two more arrested
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested two accused involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area on the night of June 20. Four members of the gang had been arrested earlier by the Civil Lines police. DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Abhishek Shukla of Jaunpur and Sonu Kumar of Balia on Wednesday.
MNS warns PMC of protests if road digging continues in rainy season
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation to immediately stop the road digging works carried out during the rainy season. MNS letter to the municipal commissioner reads, “If PMC is not following its order then how it expects other agencies to do it. PMC should stop road digging works during the rainy season and fine contractors who flout the order.”
Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace. A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. This year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market. Customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats.
