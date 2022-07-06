Home / Cities / Lucknow News / B Ed joint entrance exam in U.P.: More than 51,600 candidates skip state level exam
lucknow news

B Ed joint entrance exam in U.P.: More than 51,600 candidates skip state level exam

More than 51,600 candidates skipped the state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, across 75 districts on Wednesday
Candidates writing the B Ed Joint Entrance Examination in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)
Candidates writing the B Ed Joint Entrance Examination in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

More than 51,600 candidates skipped the state-level UP B Ed Joint Entrance Examination - 2022 conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, across 75 districts on Wednesday. A total of 6,67,463 candidates had registered to appear for the exam.

The university claimed that no information has been received from any level of any kind of copying, unfair means, indiscipline or any other type of unfair means during the state-level entrance test.

The entrance test was held in two shifts on Wednesday. In all, 6,15,645 (92.24%) candidates appeared with 51,818 remaining absent. In the second shift 6,15,787 (92.26%) were present and 51,676 candidates remained absent. The total percentage of the examinees present during the entire examination was 92.26 which is proof of the B Ed entrance exam being conducted successfully, the university claimed in a press release.

The districts that witnessed maximum attendance were Prayagraj, Varanasi and Bareilly.

For conducting the copying-free exam in a transparent manner 3,084 supervisors, 1,542 static magistrates, 771 centre representatives, 17 including Uttar Pradesh government (higher education department and district administration) nodal coordinators, 17 nodal officers, 76 district coordinators (nodal), 76 sub-nodal officers, district school inspectors of all districts and regional higher education officers were deployed on duty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (for representation only) (HT File Photo)

    Akhilesh targets BJP govt in U.P.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP government has given the gift of rising inflation to the people on completion of its 100 days in Uttar Pradesh. In a press statement, Yadav said that the prices of items like LPG cylinder to wheat flour and pulses have been increased. Yadav said the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up consistently during the tenure of BJP government.

  • A waterlogged spot near Nanded City in Pune, on Wednesday. With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. (HT)

    Dhanori, Wagholi, Kothrud suffer power outage due to continuous rains

    With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. Dhanori was the worst hit with electricity being disrupted from 1 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Wagholi and Kothrud were also among the areas affected. Whereas Parag Patil from Ram nagar, Kothrud, said, “In the last three days, incidents of power fluctuation have increased in many areas of Kothrud.”

  • HT Image

    Crude bomb attack at Prayagraj eatery: Two more arrested

    The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested two accused involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area on the night of June 20. Four members of the gang had been arrested earlier by the Civil Lines police. DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Abhishek Shukla of Jaunpur and Sonu Kumar of Balia on Wednesday.

  • A family on a motor bike during rains at Dattanagar in Pune on Wednesday. MNS has demanded PMC to immediately stop road digging works carried out during the rainy season. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)

    MNS warns PMC of protests if road digging continues in rainy season

    The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation to immediately stop the road digging works carried out during the rainy season. MNS letter to the municipal commissioner reads, “If PMC is not following its order then how it expects other agencies to do it. PMC should stop road digging works during the rainy season and fine contractors who flout the order.”

  • A handful of goat sellers active in the market (HT Photo)

    Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

    Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace. A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. This year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market. Customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out