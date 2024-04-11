Back in dalit capital after 5 yrs, Akash faces a daunting task

Agra Bahujan Samaj Party leader Akash Anand, who gave his maiden speech at a public meeting here five years ago, will return to address an election rally in support of the BSP candidate on Thursday. However, this time he stands much taller as a political figure and commands more authority, being BSP chief Mayawati’s chosen successor and the party’s star campaigner. Akash Anand with Akhilesh Yadav in Agra in 2019. (HT File)

Back then, Akash came as substitute for his aunt and BSP chief Mayawati who was banned temporarily by the Election Commission of India from campaigning for 48 hours. In Agra, Akash Anand addressed a gathering on April 16, 2019 in presence of political heavyweights Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary Ajeet Singh and Satish Mishra with BSP in alliance with SP and RLD for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls which later broke .

Today, Akash is not only BSP national coordinator but Mayawati’s political heir and so being watched closely mainly by youths of Jatav community, constituting 20 % of the population in UP.

A historic venue near Buddh Vihar in Chakki Pat area of old Agra city has been chosen for the rally. Close to the city bus stand, this area was visited by Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar in and later his ‘ashes’ were brought here to be kept with respect.

“The public meeting is to be held in Chakki Pat area of Agra city from 2 pm onwards on Thursday. It will be an Agra district level public meeting to be addressed by senior party leader Akash Anand in support of BSP candidate Puja Amrohi,” said BSP district coordinator Gore Lal.

Puja Amrohi is daughter of senior Congress leader Sathya Behan having roots in Etah district of Aligarh division.

Akash is the son of Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar and was introduced to the senior party functionaries in 2017. An MBA graduate from London, Akash had managed the election campaign strategy of the BSP chief in 2019 Lok Sabha elections while in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he handled the social media of the party during the campaign. He was made national coordinator of the BSP in 2019 when Mayawati rejigged the party after breaking its alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

With campaigning on for first phase of polling of Lok Sabha elections in western Uttar Pradesh, Akash Anand has already addressed a public meeting on April 6 in poll -bound Nagina constituency from where another upcoming dalit face and Bhim Army president Chandra Shekhar Azad is contesting his first Lok Sabha election. Both Akash Anand and Chandra Shekhar Azad have emerged as youth faces of dalit politics in UP and thus drawing a parallel is only natural.

The election meeting to be addressed by Akash Anand on Thursday will be the first one for BSP candidate Pooja Amrohi in Agra, called dalit capital due to large vote base of Jatav community considered loyal to the BSP but found to be vulnerable with other parties attempting inroads.

Although Akash Anand comes to Agra with an elevated political status this time, , he has a daunting task in hand because the BJP has not lost in Agra, declared reserved constituency, since 2009.

There were times when the BSP won six out of nine assembly seats in Agra in 2007. The party continued to maintain its control and again had 6 MLAs winning despite SP doing exceedingly well in the state and forming government in 2012.

Jatavs amongst Scheduled Caste are second in Agra only to dominant Vaishya community and are considered loyal to BSP but emerging with PDA formula, Samajwadi Party too is making inroads in this vote bank this election. SP took long to decide the candidate from Agra reserved seat and has now finalised a Jatav candidate .

Past election results of Agra reserved constituency

Lok Sabha 2019

Prof SP Singh Baghel (BJP) Vote - 56.48 %

Manoj Kumar Soni (SP + BSP) Vote – 38.01 %

Preeta Harit (Congress) Vote – 3.94 %

Lok Sabha 2014

Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP) Vote - 54.53 %

Narain Singh Suman (BSP) Vote – 26.48 %

Maharaj Singh Dhangar (SP) Vote – 12.58 %

Upendra Singh (Congress) Vote – 3.25 %

Lok Sabha 2009

Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP) Vote - 31.48 %

Kunwar Chand Vakil (BSP) Vote – 29.98 %

Ramjilal Suman (SP) Vote – 21.85 %

Prabhu Dayal Katheria (Congress) Vote – 14.43 %