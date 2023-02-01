Bahraich: 8-yr-old enters record book with yoga headstand show

Eight-year-old Divyansh Shukla of Bahraich district has found a place in the Yogasana Book of World Record Council for performing ‘Shirshasana (Yoga Headstand)’ for 44 minutes and 1 second. The record setter, a class 2 student of primary school at Ajeejpur, Banda who suffers from deformity of the legs, said he felt nice to be recognised at a young age.

His school principal Rajesh Kumar Verma, who trained Divyansh, said: “He had been practising the yoga headstand posture for nearly two years. It is a matter of pride as he found a place in Yogasana Book of World Record Council.”

Divyansh entered the record books on January 22 in the presence of a district level officer. “I have been doing regular practice for a couple of years. It has helped keep me fit, my blood circulation going and increase my oxygen carrying capacity in blood.” He said a lot depended on regular practice and physical endurance.

District magistrate Bahraich, Dinesh Chandra, said, “I also do yoga regularly. It is my hobby. The idea is to motivate students of basic education department. Normally, people tend to focus more on English medium schools. My initiative is aimed to encourage and motivate government school students. We held this event recently to promote yoga. Glad that Divyansh has created this unique record.” Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Bahraich, AR Tiwari said more such events will be held in days to come to keep students fit and healthy.

Divyansh’s father Sanjay Kumar Shukla works in a readymade garment shop while mother Meera Shukla is a housewife. “It is a proud moment for the entire family. We are getting a lot of phone calls after he made into the record books,” said Sanjay.