Bahraich boat tragedy: Two more bodies recovered, 4 missing

BAHRAICH Six days after a boat capsized in Kaudiyala river near Bharthapur village in Bahraich, rescue teams recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, bringing renewed sorrow to the affected families. Rescue work being carried out in the Bahraich village. (File Photo)

A boat carrying 22 villagers capsized on October 29, when these people were returning from a nearby market. Thirteen people swam to safety while a woman drowned leaving eight people missing. The accident triggered a massive search operation by NDRF and SDRF teams. Two bodies were recovered downstream on Sunday, but no success was reported on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NDRF team made a breakthrough, recovering the body of 10-year-old Shivam, son of Ram Naresh, a resident of Bharthapur village. The recovery took place around 5 km downstream of the Ghagra Barrage.

According to SHO (Sujauli) PC Sharma, the body was identified by family members and has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

NDRF team commander Dhirendra Singh confirmed the details of the recovery, noting that the search operation continues for the missing persons.

Meanwhile, the body of Komal, 5, daughter of one Pancham, was found near Bokariha village under Padhua police station, Lakhimpur Kheri, around 5pm on Tuesday. Police reached the spot, identified the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.