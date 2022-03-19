Bahraich DM’s unique effort to boost cane farming in Terai region
In a unique gesture to promote cane farming in Terai region, Bahraich district magistrate Dr Dinesh Chandra turned into a sugarcane juice purveyor on the occasion of Holi.
During Holi celebrations at his official residence on Friday, the DM welcomed guests with sugarcane juice taking everyone by surprise.
A video of the DM preparing sugarcane juice using traditional equipment went viral on the social media.
“Bahraich is an agricultural district and is one of main producers of sugarcane in the state. Hence, to increase farmers’ income it is necessary to make people aware about the medicinal as well as refreshing benefits of sugarcane juice,” the DM said.
He said sugarcane juice along with lemon, ginger and mint is refreshing and provides instant energy than any other packaged soft drinks.
Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Satish Srivastava, who was also present on the occasion, said ginger boosts immunity while lemon provides vitamin C and mint is good for digestion.
“So sugarcane juice along with these combinations is one of the best juices available in the market. Besides, it is fresh and has no
preservatives,” Srivastava added.
Divisional forest officer Akash Deep Badhawan also praised the district magistrate for the unique idea to increase farmers’ income as well as to motivate youngsters and common people to consume local, healthy and refreshing drink.
A social media user Teerath Ram said the DM’s act will also boost PM Narendra Modi’s self-reliant India and ‘vocal for local’ campaigns.
