Bahraich wolf attack: 3-yr-old child killed; woman injured in separate incidents

A 3-year-old child was killed in a wolf attack on Monday while a woman sustained injuries in another similar incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, officials said. The death toll due to wolf attacks in the region has touched 10 people including 9 children. (Representative file photo)

According to people aware of the details, the wolf took away the minor girl while she was sleeping with her mother. The minor’s body was found 500 metres away from Garethi Gurdattsingh village.

Speaking about the incident, village head Uma Kant Dixit said the wolf managed to enter the house and take away the minor child as there was door in their house.

A team of forest officials reached the village, and a search operation is underway.

In another incident, a 56-year-old woman was attacked by a wolf in Kotiya village on Sunday night. She was taken to community health center (CHC) Mahsi where she was referred to the district hospital.

Talking to HT, divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh confirmed that the girl was killed due to a wolf attack adding that the postmortem report of the body is awaited.

Four persons including two children were attacked while a girl child was killed in the past two days.

The frequent wolf attacks in the area prompted deployment of a large number of police personnel covering around 100 villages in Mahsil tehsil.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh was also camping at the site along with other officials.

On Sunday, locations of two wolves were noticed through an infrared drone camera and the forest department teams.

A pack of six wolves were identified in the drone footage. Out of them, four wolves were captured while two others remain untraceable.