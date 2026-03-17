Bahuguna took UP’s development to new heights: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna (1919-1989), who also served as a Union minister, on his 37th death anniversary, describing him as a popular leader, an efficient administrator and a freedom fighter. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, dy CM Brajesh Pathak and others paying tribute to HN Bahuguna on his death anniversary. (HT photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said, “Bahuguna Ji took Uttar Pradesh’s development to new heights. He consistently worked to strengthen social awareness and national consciousness.”

“He was born in a small village in Pauri district of the then Uttar Pradesh (present-day Uttarakhand). He received early education in his village and later moved to Prayagraj for higher studies. During his student years, he became a student leader and joined India’s freedom movement,” the CM added.

“Bahuguna was arrested in 1942 in Prayagraj. In independent India, he made notable contributions as a public representative, state minister, chief minister and Union minister. He gave a new identity to Prayagraj and played a significant role in taking Uttar Pradesh’s development to greater heights. All the work he carried out as a public representative was dedicated to every section of society, national prosperity and public welfare,” he said.

On the occasion, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh, MLA Jai Devi, MLC Ramchandra Pradhan, former Lok Sabha MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and former Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia among others also paid floral tribute to Bahuguna.