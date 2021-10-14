Bail plea of ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur rejected

The court of additional district judge (ADJ) on Thursday rejected bail application of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur who was arrested in August this year after a rape victim died by suicide after accusing him of allegedly protecting the accused BSP MP from Ghosi Atul Rai.

Rejecting the bail application, PM Tripathi, additional district judge, observed: “The allegations against the accused are serious and the investigation is still going. In such circumstances, he is not entitled to bail at this stage.” The Lucknow police had lodged an FIR in this connection at the Hazratganj police station.

The rape victim had on May 1, 2019 lodged an FIR at the Lanka police station, Varanasi, against Atul Rai. Later, several cases were lodged against the rape victim in retaliation. The rape victim had also sent an application to SSP, Varanasi, on November 20, 2020, alleging that Amitabh Thakur was creating false evidence in the case to save Atul Rai.

The victim and her male friend had conducted a Facebook live session before the Supreme Court, New Delhi, on August 16. In this session, she had accused Amitabh Thakur and others of helping Atul Rai. Thereafter, both of them immolated themselves. They were rushed to RML hospital. The woman’s male friend died on August 21 while she succumbed to burn injuries on August 24.

The Facebook live was considered as the victim’s dying declaration. Amit Thakur was given compulsory retirement by the Union home ministry on March 23 this year.