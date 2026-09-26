Balrampur girl’s death: Parallel probes to aid police investigation as DJ link remains unproven

Separate departmental inquiries into the death of seven-year-old schoolgirl Vaishnavi Tiwari in Balrampur are being conducted to assist the police investigation, with authorities examining the circumstances inside her school, the medical response and whether the institution was complying with prescribed norms, officials said.

Balrampur additional superintendent of police Vishal Pandey said the parallel inquiries would help investigators establish the sequence of events and examine all relevant circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The police are separately investigating whether the loud DJ music during a Ganesh immersion procession outside the school played a role in Vaishnavi’s sudden collapse. “The separate inquiries will support the police investigation by providing findings on the circumstances inside the school, the medical treatment and other relevant aspects,” Pandey said.

Balrampur district magistrate Dr Vipin Kumar Jain has constituted a committee headed by chief medical officer Dr Mukesh Rastogi to examine what happened after Vaishnavi’s health deteriorated inside the school on September 21. The panel will examine her treatment, medical records and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to her death.

Vaishnavi, a Class 2 student, reportedly fell ill while a Ganesh immersion procession was passing outside the school and a DJ was playing at high volume. She was subsequently taken for medical treatment but died.

The initial police probe focused on whether the loud music contributed to her collapse. However, medical examination so far has not established loud DJ music as the direct cause of death. The family also did not consent to a postmortem examination, leaving investigators to examine other available evidence and circumstances.

School infrastructure under separate scrutiny

The basic education department has also launched a separate inquiry into the school’s infrastructure and compliance with prescribed norms. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Vikas Chandra Srivastava is examining the approved building plan and comparing it with the existing structure. Officials will also verify the school’s recognition documents and the availability of prescribed facilities, including a playground.

The inquiry will establish whether the school was operating in accordance with its approved plan and applicable norms when the incident occurred. Its findings will also form part of the broader assessment of the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

DJ owner, operator arrested

Meanwhile, Balrampur police have arrested DJ owner Chandraprakash Verma and operator Rampal Saini after registering an FIR at Kotwali Nagar police station based on a complaint by school manager Ashish Kumar Upadhyaya. The two were booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. CCTV footage related to the incident has been preserved for investigation. Police are also issuing notices to DJ system operators as part of a wider drive against the use of loud music during processions.