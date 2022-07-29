Ban entry of students in school uniforms at public places during school hours: SCPCR to DMs
Students in their school uniforms and during school hours should not be given entry to malls, restaurants, hotels, parks or any other public places.
Suchita Chaturvedi, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), has come up with this suggestion apparently to protect children from any unpleasant incident that may take place when they are in public places during school hours without their parents/guardians around them.
In a letter written to all 75 district magistrates of the state, Chaturvedi said that it has come to the notice of the commission that often students do not go to school during school hours and spend time in other public places like parks, malls, restaurants etc.
She said there is also a possibility of an unpleasant incident that might happen to them.
“Keeping in view the interest of the students, the DMs have been requested to ban the entry of students in school uniforms in all public places of their district during school hours,” the letter reads.
Chaturvedi said that it is the collective responsibility of the society to protect the interest of all minors up to the age of 18. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is keeping a close watch and is doing its bit in this regard.
She said many of the DMs took note of her letter and has written to the district inspector of schools, and Basic Shiksha Adhikari for compliance. The hotel and restaurant owners and malls were also asked to check entry of students in school uniforms during school hours.
Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private Schools Association, UP said, “It is a good decision as many a times we have received phone calls from people informing us that students in school uniforms were spotted at public places whereas they should have been in schools. We hope that district administration and police will comply with the advisory.”
Sharmila Singh, principal of Pioneer Montessori School, Eldeco branch said, “This is a good initiative by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.”
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics