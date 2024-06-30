Bar Council of U.P. to seek more details of 112 advocates

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh will send a letter to the Lucknow commissioner of police (CP), seeking complete details of 112 advocates listed by the joint CP whose report alleged their involvement in land-grabbing and issuing of threats even as relevant details, including registration number of the Bar Council, are missing from the list. For Representation Only (File)

In a meeting in Prayagraj on Sunday, the Council said the names of serious offenders are missing from the list while the names of those facing marital disputes have been included.

“The list of 112 advocates prepared by the Joint CP does not have relevant details, including registration numbers,” said Prashant Singh, co-chairman, Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh.

“The Bar Council will send a letter to the commissioner of police, Lucknow, seeking complete details of all 112 advocates mentioned in the list,” Singh added.

Bar Council members examined the list during the meeting and came across some names of advocates against whom marital dispute is listed, added Singh.

“Even the names of one-time offenders is added to the list while actual land grabbers are missing from the list,” Singh said.

The Bar Council resolved to take action against advocates facing charges of land grabbing, if they are found to be true.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and order) Upendra Agarwal has submitted a report to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh with the names of the 112 lawyers against whom 149 complaints were received by his office. A special cell has been constituted at the JCP’s office to look into the complaints.

The JCP has recommended cancellation of licence issued by the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh to practise the legal profession.

Among the complaints, 92 were related with illegal possession of land and 57 with the issuing of threats.