Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Barabanki ranks first, Lucknow fourth in mass drug administration campaign for filariasis eradication

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 10, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Barabanki topped the MDA campaign for filariasis, convincing 93% of refusers to take medicine, covering 98.9 lakh people in 14 districts.

Barabanki secured the top spot, followed by Bareilly, Jalaun, and Lucknow in the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for filariasis eradication that was carried out between February 10 and 25, stated a press statement issued by state government on Sunday.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

MDA campaign concluded with convincing significant 93% of those who initially refused to take the medicine, said the press statement. In several districts, a follow-up round was conducted to provide medication to those who initially refused or were unavailable during the main drive.

State programme officer for Filaria Dr AK Chaudhary said campaign was conducted in 45 blocks across 14 districts. The campaign aimed to cover 1.10 crore people out of which 98,95,981 were successfully administered the medicine. Except for Jaunpur, all districts reported a medicine intake rate of over 80%. In the final rankings, Barabanki secured the top spot, followed by Bareilly, Jalaun, and Lucknow.

Of 1.58 lakh people who initially refused, 92.7% were convinced to take the anti-filariasis medicine, said the press statement.

As a result, public representatives, village heads, ration dealers, and subdivision development officers extended full support to the campaign. Additionally, the education department played a key role in spreading awareness among the public.

