Barber gunned down after he slits throats of 3 minors; 2 kids dead

A man who was trying to flee after slitting the throats of three minors was killed in a police encounter in Budaun late Tuesday night, senior police officials have confirmed. While two of the kids died, the other was said to be critical, they added. Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said Javed was gunned down in an encounter while trying to flee after the crime, and local police were investigating the matter further. (For representation)

The police stated that the accused, identified as Javed, ran a barber shop across the house in which the children lived, and had personal enmity with their parents.

Another police official said the incident took place at Baba Colony in Budaun city when the kids were alone in the house. Javed barged into the house and slit the children’s throats. While brothers Aayush and Annu, aged 14 and 6, who were the sons of one Vinod Kumar, died, another minor, Piyush Kumar, was critical, the official added.