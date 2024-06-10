Bareilly man booked for issuing life threats to PM

A Bareilly man allegedly posted insulting comment and issued threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as made objectionable comment after the loss of BJP candidate Dharmedra Kashyap from Aonla parliamentary constituency, said police officials on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

A local police official said that an FIR under relevant section for using social media platform to insult and issue life threats to the PM has been lodged against one Nizam Ansari at Subash Nagar police station of Bareilly.

Inspector in-charge of Subash Nagar police station, Satish Rai said that the FIR was lodged on the complaint on BJP’s Aonla Lok Sabha president Adesh Pratap Singh on Saturday. Singh lodged complaint with the Bareilly superintendent of police, Ghule Sushil Chandra Bhan after which the FIR was lodged.

A police official said that Adesh Pratap Singh informed that one Nizam Ansari, a resident of Kareli village under Subash Nagar police station, posted a threat to blow up the PM and used foul language against him. He said Ansari also posted objectionable comment against Aonla BJP candidate Dharmendra Kashyap who lost to SP candidate Neeraj Maurya with the margin of 15,969 votes during recently held Lok Sabha elections. The police official said that efforts have been made to search for the accused and further investigation in the matter is on.

Aonla Lok Sabha seat comprises Bareilly’s three assembly constituencies Faridpur reserve seat, Bithai Chainpur and Aonla and two assembly segments of Budaun including Shekhpur and Dataganj.