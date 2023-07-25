Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Day after clash: Bareilly peaceful amid heavy police presence

Day after clash: Bareilly peaceful amid heavy police presence

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 25, 2023 12:49 AM IST

On Sunday, a kanwariya group that was heading to Badaun was pelted with stones near the Shahnoori mosque around 3 pm on Sunday, police officials said.

A day after a clash between locals and a group of kanwariyas here, Bareilly remained peaceful amid heavy police deployment on Monday.

On Sunday, a kanwariya group that was heading to Badaun was pelted with stones near the Shahnoori mosque around 3 pm, police officials said. (File)
On Sunday, a kanwariya group that was heading to Badaun was pelted with stones near the Shahnoori mosque around 3 pm, police officials said. (File)

“Around 350 police personnel remained deployed on and near the Jogi Nawada locality to provide safe passage to kanwariyas...” said a senior police official. Bareilly senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Chowdhary also said heavy police force was deployed in the troubled spot where peace was maintained throughout the day.

On Sunday, a kanwariya group that was heading to Badaun was pelted with stones near the Shahnoori mosque around 3 pm, police officials said.

He said the kanwariyas returned to perform ‘Jalabhishek ‘(a ritual) at the Vankandinath temple located barely 400 meters away from the spot, on Monday. Also, security deployment was intensified on other kanwar routes in the region, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out