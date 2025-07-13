BBAU opens PhD, BTech admissions from Monday

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow is set to begin online registrations for its Ph.D. (May 2025) and B.Tech. (2025–26 session) programs from Monday (July 14). For representation only (Sourced)

For the PhD program, the registration fee is ₹500 for candidates from General, OBC, and EWS categories, and ₹300 for SC, ST, and PwD categories. The last date to apply without a late fee is July 31, 2025, while applications with a late fee of ₹1,000 will be accepted until August 8. The registration fee is non-refundable.

BTech admissions will be based on a 50:50 weightage of JEE Mains and CUET scores. Seats remaining vacant under the JEE category will be filled through CUET scores. The registration and course locking process for candidates applying via JEE scores will also begin today and continue till July 31.

According to Rachana Gangwar, PRO, the registration fee for BTech is ₹1,000 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, and ₹500 for SC and ST candidates.

The university has advised applicants to read the admission bulletin carefully on the official website www.bbau.ac.in for detailed guidelines. Registrations can be submitted through the portal: https://bbauadm.samarth.edu.in.