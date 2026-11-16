BBAU plans tribal research forum

: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) on Sunday celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, with vice-chancellor Prof Raj Kumar Mittal announcing plans to establish a Tribal Research Forum on the campus. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (File Photo)

The proposed forum will promote research and academic activities related to tribal society and facilitate seminars, conclaves and discussions on tribal issues.

Addressing the gathering, Mittal highlighted the contribution of tribal communities to environmental conservation, biodiversity and sustainable use of natural resources. He stressed the need to protect their traditional knowledge, cultural heritage and intellectual property rights, while recognising their economic potential.

Chief guest Anand Kumar Gond, MP from Bahraich, recalled Birsa Munda’s struggle against British rule and his fight for tribal rights over Jal, Jungle and Zameen. He also highlighted government initiatives, including Eklavya Model Residential Schools, scholarships and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, aimed at tribal empowerment.