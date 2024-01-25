Be humble while interacting with lawyers: Allahabad HC to staff

The Allahabad high court administration has directed all officers in different sections of the high court to be humble and cooperative when interacting with advocates and their clerks. The registrar general of the Allahabad high court issued various directions in an office order dated January 24. (For Representation)

The registrar general of the Allahabad high court issued various directions in an office order dated January 24 that read, “Learned counsel are the generous class, serving society by representing poor, marginalized and deprived people of the society. Therefore, they must be dealt with patience and utmost regard. The sections must espouse the utmost composure while dealing with learned counsel.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“All court officers are asked to interact courteously with lawyers, ensuring their conduct and manners reflect a suitable level of humility,” it added. All registrars/joint registrars were also instructed to organise briefing sessions to ensure such conduct within sections under their supervision.

As per order, the purpose of these sessions would be to cultivate appropriate etiquette and demeanour among all officials to guide them on how to address lawyers and their clerks with patience and composure.

“All concerned are directed to make sincere efforts to ensure that no such incident takes place, where learned counsel have to make complaint regarding the bad / rude behaviour of any staff,” the officer order read.

Furthermore, it was recommended that a training session be organised by various registrars next month to raise awareness among the staff.