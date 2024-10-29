Be vigilant against threats to national security: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised the need for vigilance against threats to national security, stating that citizens cannot remain silent in the face of such challenges. Speaking on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, he underscored the nation’s collective mission, from north to south and east to west, in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘self-reliant and developed India.’ CM Yogi flags off ‘Run for Unity’ on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary (Sourced)

The CM, speaking at Kalidas Marg in Lucknow while flagging off the ‘Run for Unity’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said that the run symbolised more than unity. “It is also a means to embody the Indian ethos of health and resilience,” he remarked, applauding the young participants who joined the event.

Hundreds of citizens, youth, and children participated in the event, with the run starting from 5 Kalidas Marg and concluding at KD Singh Babu Stadium. CM Yogi shared that National Unity Day this year bears special significance, with celebrations spanning from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2025, across U.P. and the nation to commemorate Patel’s legacy of unity and harmony.

Reflecting on Patel’s achievements, he praised his leadership in integrating over 563 princely states into a unified India, countering British divisive tactics. “From the Nawab of Junagadh to the Nizam of Hyderabad, Sardar Patel convinced all of the importance of a united India. His vision of Akhand Bharat is being furthered by PM Modi today,” he said.

During the Run for Unity, CM Yogi led participants in an oath to uphold the nation’s unity and integrity, urging citizens to fulfil their roles in supporting national security. He extended greetings for Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath, urging all to honour Patel’s legacy by committing to service.