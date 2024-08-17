Befitting reply to machination of BJP govt: Rahul on HC order on U.P. teachers’ appointment

The Congress has accused the BJP government of being anti-reservation with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi calling the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers a scam, saying the Allahabad high court’s verdict on the issue is a befitting reply to machination of the BJP government. The Allahabad high court has asked the state government to issue a fresh list of appointments for 69,000 assistant teachers. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT file)

“The decision of the Allahabad high court on the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers is a befitting reply to the machinations of the BJP government which is tampering with the reservation system. This is not only the victory of thousands of youths like Amit Maurya, who have been continuously fighting on the roads in winter, summer and rain for the last 5 years, but also the victory of every warrior fighting for social justice. BJP’s stubbornness to snatch away reservation has pushed the future of hundreds of innocent candidates to darkness. After wasting five years of hardships, those who will get jobs through the new list and those whose names may now be removed from the selected list, the BJP is the only culprit for both. The BJP government which is forcing those who ‘study’ to ‘fight’ is truly the enemy of the youth,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X roughly translated from Hindi.

“...By ignoring the Basic Education Rules, 1981 and Reservation Rules, 1994, the BJP government snatched the rights of Dalits and backward classes from them.. The aggrieved students met me and told me that in this recruitment, the OBC category got only 3.86 percent reservation instead of 27 percent and the SC category got only 16.6 percent reservation instead of 21 percent... Tampering with reservation is a very serious issue,” Rahul further said in his post.

Besides him, the state Congress leaders have also reacted strongly to the issue. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said a new list for appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in accordance with the reservation rules should be issued. He said the Yogi government should apologise for suppressing the voice of the candidates for assistant teachers’ post.