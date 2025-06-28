Beyond the Badge: Father-son duo from Hapur share constable recruitment journey in podcast

The 16th episode of the Uttar Pradesh Police’s podcast, ‘Beyond the Badge’, features father-son duo Yashpal Singh Nagar and Shekhar Nagar from Hapur district, who were selected in the U.P. Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 for 60,244 positions. Yashpal Singh Nagar (R) with his son Shekhar Nagar. (HT File)

During the discussion, Yashpal shared that when he found out that both he and his son had cleared the exam, tears welled up in his eyes. He was happier about his son’s success because he had already worked and his son had a bright future ahead of him, according to a press statement issued by the U.P Police.

Shekhar said that growing up in a cantonment area with his father in the army sparked his passion for wearing uniforms. After failing to clear National Defence Academy (NDA) and other exams, he finally succeeded in the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023, fulfilling his dream of wearing a uniform.

Both father and son expressed gratitude to the CM and the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process for 60,244 positions.

Shekhar shared that he wasn’t initially serious about his preparation, but his father’s dedication inspired him to work hard. They would study together in the library, and Yashpal would ask Shekhar about his progress.

Shekhar’s maths, English, and reasoning skills were strong, while his father’s general knowledge was impressive. They would share notes and help each other, which contributed to their success, the statement said.

The father-son duo advised young aspirants who didn’t clear the exam to continue their efforts, believe in themselves, and prepare again with confidence. The podcast also features their discussion on the support of family members, physical preparation, reactions of villagers, and future plans after training.

The U.P. Police launched the podcast in January earlier this year in compliance with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to promote their achievements and notable work through videos.