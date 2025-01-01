Menu Explore
Beyond the Badge: UP Police launches podcast to share inspiring stories

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 01, 2025 09:31 PM IST

The podcast aims to inspire young police and administrative officers, emphasising the values of public service. It will showcase how officers navigate various challenges throughout their careers.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a podcast series titled “Beyond the Badge” on New Year’s Eve, designed to reveal the untold stories of its officers and personnel.

 Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Raveena Tyagi interviewing 1990 batch IPS officer SN Sabat, who retired from the post of DG CB-CID on December 31, 2024 (Sourced)
 Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Raveena Tyagi interviewing 1990 batch IPS officer SN Sabat, who retired from the post of DG CB-CID on December 31, 2024 (Sourced)

The inaugural episode featured an exclusive interview with 1990 batch IPS officer, Satya Narayan Sabat, who retired on December 31, 2024, as the director general of the crime bureau and criminal investigation department (CB-CID). Sabat shared insights from both his professional journey and personal life.

The podcast aims to inspire young police and administrative officers, emphasising the values of public service. It will showcase how officers navigate various challenges throughout their careers.

Available on the UP Police’s YouTube channel and other social media platforms, this initiative seeks to foster greater trust and transparency between the police force and the public.

