Meerut , RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday emphasised the importance of social unity while interacting with sportspersons at a dialogue programme held here. Bhagwat stresses social unity in interaction with sportspersons in Meerut

Addressing the gathering at Madhav Kunj in Shatabdi Nagar for about 50 minutes, Bhagwat highlighted the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since its inception and called upon youth to play an active role in nation-building, participants said.

He told the sportspersons that nation-building is not the responsibility of any one organisation alone but of the entire society, and described sports as "a powerful medium to bring people together".

Bhagwat is currently on a tour to Uttar Pradesh. As part of the RSS centenary celebrations, he attended a two-day outreach programme in Lucknow on February 17 and 18 and had earlier visited Gorakhpur.

In Lucknow, he briefly met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday evening, while both deputy chief ministers called on him on Thursday morning before he departed for Meerut by train.

Arjuna Award-winning wrestler and World Championship bronze medallist Alka Tomar, who attended the programme here, termed the event "grand" and praised the disciplined arrangements by RSS volunteers.

"We should learn how well such programmes are organised. RSS workers are working effectively for the nation. The effort here was to show how we can take the country forward," she told reporters.

Tomar said nation-building is the responsibility of every sportsperson and added that such interactions are beneficial for athletes. She said she had been following Bhagwat for some time and appreciated his emphasis on working in the national interest.

Para Cricket Club of India player Surya Pratap Mishra of Bareilly, selected for a Sri Lanka tour, said Bhagwat's approach towards sports and athletes was commendable.

"He assured all possible support for para athletes so that they can enhance the country's pride through their talent," Mishra said, adding that the players were given best wishes for their future and promised better platforms.

Kabaddi coach Pintu Malik from Shukratal in Muzaffarnagar described the interaction as inspiring and said Bhagwat's ideas were guiding for youth, especially his message that players should help each other progress.

The dialogue was organised as part of a series of outreach programmes being held across the country to mark the RSS' 100th anniversary.

Bhagwat reached Meerut on Thursday night and held discussions on Friday morning over breakfast with representatives from the sports and industry sectors.

On Saturday, an interaction and question-answer session with members of the intelligentsia is scheduled, with representatives from education, industry, medicine, literature, art and trade invited. Entry to the event is restricted to invitees holding passes issued by the RSS headquarters.

