Bharat Dynamics Limited stall displays its latest array of missiles

The stall of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) displaying various missiles is turning out to be a major attraction at the venue of the third ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow on Friday

India’s anti-tank missile Helina (NAG), which can be launched from an advanced light helicopter, is one of the BDL products on display. The missile has a range of 7 km and weighs 44 kg. BDL deputy general manager Rajiv Saxena said, “A BDL plant was being set to come up at Jhansi. Products like KONKURS- M ATGM, MILAN-2T ATGM, lightweight torpedo, heavyweight torpedo, anti-submarine warfare suit, along with Astra missile are also on display at the stall.”

Saxena also gave details about BDL’s man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM), which can be launched from a canister using an ejection motor. It uses a state of art IIR seeker for homing in on the target and weighs around 15 kg. It can hit the target with pinpoint accuracy, he said.

Saxena added, “As a part of its global outreach, the company was offering MPATGM, Nag, Milan-2T and Amogha, in addition to Konkurs –M, for exports. Konkurs-M is a second-generation, mechanised infantry anti-tank guided missile to destroy armoured vehicles equipped with explosive reactive armour (ERA). The missile can be launched either from the BMP-II tank or from a ground launcher. It has a range between 75 to 4000 metres with a flight time of 19 secs,” Saxena explained.

BDL is planning to manufacture a range of missiles in its unit in Jhansi.

BDL and the Indian Army signed a contract worth ₹3,131.82 crore for the manufacture and supply of Konkurs-M missiles in May this year. Konkurs-M is being manufactured by BDL under a license agreement with a Russian OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and has been indigenised up to a maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs-M missiles for export to friendly foreign countries.