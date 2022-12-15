Bharti Enterprises vice-chairman meets CM Yogi Adityanath, discusses investment proposals

Bharti Enterprises (Airtel) vice-chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal met chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday and discussed investment proposals.

Mittal presented new proposals for investment in Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release.

The Bharti group proposes to invest in Uttar Pradesh for data center, digital banking and vocational education. Discussions were also held on the implementation of Digital India Mission and improvement of communication facilities. The meeting was held at the chief minister’s official residence.

Mittal said Bharti Enterprises has prepared a complete action plan for investment.

Airtel’s 5G services have partially started in Uttar Pradesh, he said. Very soon, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be able to take advantage of 5G high speed internet service, he added. Mittal also said the Bharti Group was working in a planned manner to lay optical fibre to ensure better internet connectivity even in remote areas. He said the positive cooperation was expected from the state government in this regard.

Yogi Adityanath assured him of all possible help from the government and reiterated his resolve for ease of living in the state. He said his government was making efforts to ensure that every citizen should have access to education and health services in every village, every town and every city.

He said the use of internet technology was the biggest help in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Mission was an important foundation stone for New Uttar Pradesh and New India, he added.

The chief minister said discussions have been held to increase use of technology in every field like education, health, industry and banking.

Yogi praised the efforts of Bharti Enterprises for the availability of high-quality communication facilities in Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, he gave an assurance that the state government would support them in every way it could in their efforts for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh.

Mittal said that the group is working on priority to facilitate high-level communication services in Uttar Pradesh, which has a large area and huge population. He was highly impressed by the better implementation of the Digital India Mission in Uttar Pradesh under chief minister’s leadership. He said every investment proposal of the group would be worked on at a fast pace.

The Bharti Group was invited to participate in the proposed Uttar Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit to be held from February 10 to 12, 2023.

