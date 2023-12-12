Bhatkhande to award 28 gold medals, 110 degrees on its 13th convocation

The 13th convocation of Bhatkhande Sanskriti University (BSU) will be held on December 18. Notably, it will be the university’s first convocation ceremony after attaining the status of a full university from a Deemed University. Bhatkhande Sanskriti University (File photo)

“Padmashri Shovana Narayan will attend the ceremony as the chief guest while the programme will be presided over by governor Anandiben Patel who is also the chancellor of the university,” said Srishti Dhaun, registrar of BSU.

According to the authorities, along with the convocation, the University will also celebrate its Foundation Day. In the run up to that, several programmes will be organised by the university from December 12 to 16.

“There will be a three-day Diksha Utsav programme on December 14, 15 and 16 wherein traditional games, painting and rangoli, poetry writing and essay writing, speech competitions, patriotic songs and alumni conference will be organised,” added Dhaun.

28 gold medals and 110 degrees to be awarded

A total of 110 students of Master of Performing Arts (MPA) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) will be awarded degrees in the convocation. As many as 28 gold medals, nine silver medals and eight bronze medals will be awarded at the ceremony.

“A total of 52 students are being awarded Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) degrees among whom there are 24 girls and 28 boys. Master of Performing Arts (MPA) degree is being awarded to a total of 55 students (38 girls and 17 boys). Apart from this, PhD degrees will be awarded to three students in the convocation ceremony,” it further said.