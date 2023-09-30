Bhoomi Pujan held for country’s ‘largest’ air cargo terminal at Jewar airport

AISATS Noida Cargo Terminal Private Limited and its special purpose vehicle (SPV) on Friday performed Bhoomi Pujan for its cutting-edge multi-modal cargo hub at the Noida International Airport coming up in Jewar, said a UP government spokesperson. he cargo terminal is being bult on 37 acres and surpasses any previously constructed terminals in terms of size and capacity, the spokesperson said, adding exports from the entire UP would increase manifold with this project. (HT FIle)

AISATS is a joint venture of Air India and SATS (Singapore Airport Terminal Services). The state-of-the-art multi-modal cargo hub promises to provide smart, seamless, scalable and secure solutions to the Indian air cargo and logistics supply chain sector, said the spokesperson.



The integrated cargo terminal and logistics park being built at the airport is the dream project of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The facility would also play an important role in linking ASEAN countries and the proposed India-UAE-Europe Economic Corridor, the government said in a statement.

The company had signed two MoUs worth ₹5,000 crore with the state government at the Global Investors Summit held in February this year. One of them is for integrated cargo liner and the other for a logistics park. In a significant step forward, the company has completed the Bhoomi Pujan for its air cargo project.

In the first phase, the company will invest a total of ₹1,200 crore, out of which ₹456 crore has been invested by the company so far. The company is aiming to complete this multi-modal cargo hub in time for the opening of the Noida International Airport. The multi-modal cargo hub is likely to be inaugurated along with the Noida International Airport in 2024. Top officials from AISATS, YIAPL and Tata Projects participated in the Bhoomi Pujan, the spokesperson said.

It will facilitate seamless connectivity between UP’s agro market, ODOP, and MSME markets with the global market. This development will enable people from outside the region to conveniently place orders for goods. Moreover, the ASEAN countries will benefit from this and they will also be able to import products from the UP market through air cargo.

In addition, the construction of the economic corridor linking India, UAE, and Europe will deliver substantial benefits. This corridor will play a pivotal role in facilitating Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity with both the UAE and Europe. In simple words, the cargo terminal will function as a catalyst for Uttar Pradesh’s growth, significantly transforming the state’s status from being landlocked to experiencing multifaceted development. Its positive impact will extend to neighbouring regions including North India, East India and East Asia.

