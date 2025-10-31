Bhopal IS suspect network linked to 7 UP cities, ATS tightens security net

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has intensified its investigation after uncovering a widespread network linked to Bhopal-based IS suspect Mohammed Adnan, 20, allegedly operating across several districts of the state. Officials said the findings have raised serious security concerns, prompting heightened surveillance in sensitive regions. Representational image (Sourced)

Mohammed Adnan, along with his associate Adnan Khan, 19, from U.P’s Etah district, was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell and UP ATS from their hideouts in Delhi on October 25. Both were accused of planning to build an IS network in northern India and radicalising youth through videos sent by handlers believed to be operating from the Gulf and other foreign locations.

A senior ATS officer said Bhopal resident Mohammed Adnan had allegedly established contacts in key UP cities, including Meerut, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Kanpur. “During interrogation, it was found that he had detailed knowledge of these districts, their religious sites, and past terror incidents. His links with several individuals who had briefly stayed in these cities are also under scrutiny,” the officer said.

According to the ATS, phone records seized from Mohammed Adnan contained over 63 suspicious numbers linked to individuals from various UP districts. Investigators said these contacts included several youngsters who had been in regular communication with the suspect.

Officials said efforts are underway to compile detailed profiles of Mohammed Adnan’s alleged associates and assess whether his network extended beyond these districts. The ATS is analysing chat logs, call data, and digital footprints to determine the full scope of the suspected IS module.

Authorities have also stepped up security checks at religious sites and public places across western UP following revelations about the suspects’ intentions. Police units have been placed on high alert, and intelligence agencies are coordinating closely to identify potential threats.

The ATS has appealed to citizens to share any information related to the case to assist in the ongoing investigation.