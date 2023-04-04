Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 18 BHU students on 10-day trip to Tamil Nadu

18 BHU students on 10-day trip to Tamil Nadu

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 04, 2023 12:41 AM IST

18 Tamil language students from BHU are on a 10-day tour of Tamil Nadu at the invitation of the state's governor to visit cultural and spiritual sites.

A group of 18 students pursuing diploma in the Tamil language at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have gone on a 10-day tour to Tamil Nadu at the invitation of the southern state’s governor RN Ravi. Two faculty members Dr Jagadeesan T and Dr Vignesh Ananth S of the BHU’s Department of Indian Languages, Faculty of Arts are accompanying the students.

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said the tour that will end on April 12 includes visit to key cities, places of historical, cultural and spiritual significance, and important institutions in the state. The visit will provide the students a glimpse of the rich and diverse heritage of Tamil Nadu.

During his visit to the BHU for the valedictory function of Kashi Tamil Sangamam last December, the Tamil Nadu governor had interacted with the Tamil students, faculty and staff of the university. The month-long Sangamam organised to celebrate the ancient connect between Kashi and Tamil Nadu saw people from both the states interact and rediscover the deep cultural and spiritual bonds.

The governor had also invited non-Tamil students studying the language for “Tamil Darshan”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
december faculty governor heritage kashi rn ravi staff tamil nadu visit + 7 more
december faculty governor heritage kashi rn ravi staff tamil nadu visit + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out