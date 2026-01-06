Bigger mandate in 2027 assembly polls vital for Viksit Bharat by 2047: UP BJP chief

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, who arrived at his parliamentary constituency, Maharajganj, for the first time after becoming the president of the Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday, called on party workers to secure a bigger mandate in the 2027 Assembly elections than the 2017 win. He said a strong victory is essential to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in achieving the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047. Pankaj Chaudhary (Sourced)

Chaudhary told party workers that the BJP stands strong because of its dedicated grassroots workers. He noted the transformation of UP under chief minister Yogi Adityanath, stating the state has witnessed progress in law and order, development and good governance.

Speaking to media persons, the seven-time MP from neighbouring Maharajganj said party workers enabled his political journey.

“I entered politics as an ordinary worker. From councillor to deputy mayor and now state president, this journey has been possible only because of the cooperation, trust and blessings of party workers,” he said.

Describing his new role as both an honour and a responsibility, Chaudhary expressed gratitude to the national leadership. “The Prime Minister, central leadership and top leadership have shown faith in a grassroots worker. I am thankful to them and will make every effort to live up to their expectations,” he added.

The BJP state president said the post does not belong to any individual but to the organisation and its workers. He urged party members to remain united, disciplined and dedicated.

Chaudhary said organisational unity and coordinated efforts would strengthen the BJP in the upcoming elections. He assured that dialogue, coordination and inclusiveness would be central to his working style so that every worker feels like an integral part of the organisation.

Earlier, Chaudhary began his journey from Gorakhpur, where he offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Court Crossing. He later garlanded the statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Shastri Chowk, paid homage at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and honoured the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Patel Chowk. He also participated in a ritual at the Kali Temple.