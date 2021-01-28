Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013
- In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
Mass culling of poultry birds was carried out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday even as half a dozen other wild birds tested positive for the disease in the Deoria district.
In what was being said to be the third and the biggest culling operation in UP since 2013, a total of 7,177 birds were killed after some of them tested positive for avian influenza. Of these, 7,122 were poultry birds, 49 were ducks and six were pigeons.
“We had to cull more than 7,100 birds, mostly poultry, within one km radius from the epicentre, as per the government’s guidelines, after some birds were found infected in Lakhimpur Kheri on January 26,” said RP Singh, director, animal husbandry (animal diseases).
“As per the guidelines, once infection is confirmed in birds at an epicentre, all birds within 1 km radius from that place are killed to arrest the spread of the disease,” he explained.
In this case Mohammadi town was found to be the epicentre of the bird flu.
Twelve vehicles equipped with audio systems made continuous announcements about the operation and appealed to locals for cooperation, said district chief veterinary officer TK Tiwari, who along with sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shwati Shukla, led the entire operation.
“We convinced people in a way that we did not face any resistance from them. On the contrary, people started offering their bird to us for culling,” he said.
Explaining the process of culling, Saket Yadav, a doctor, said, the birds were first sedated with a medicine and then decapitated, after which the dead birds were put into special poly bags and buried deep into the ground with layers of lime and salt, as per the guidelines.
Barring 177 poultry birds, which were domestic, all other poultry birds culled in the state’s biggest bird flu culling operation were from poultry farms.
Prior to this, culling of poultry birds was done on a very small scale in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month. The first operation to cull poultry birds due to avian influenza was said to have been launched in 2013.
Also Read: Bird flu confirmed at third poultry farm in Dera Bassi
A few days ago, traces of avian influenza were also found in some wild birds in Deoria district, creating a scare. “We sent samples of some sick wild birds for testing. Half a dozen crows and one heron were found to be infected with bird flu,” said RP Singh.
He said random samples of birds from various districts were being sent regularly to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly.
“But the positivity rate in UP is still very low,” he added.
The state government had banned import of all live birds from other states through a notification on January 20. But it rolled back the ban after a week following the Central government’s advice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013
- In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month
- Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S
- A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids
- The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, time capsule buried to mark 100 years of AMU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati requests Centre to withdraw farm laws ahead of R-Day celebrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU to bury time capsule of its 100-year history on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Arrested on kidnapping charge, teen now booked under anti-conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox