A businessman’s family was held hostage at their house for over an hour by a group of armed men, who fled with cash and jewellery worth ₹15 lakh, in Meerut district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. Bizman’s family held hostage at gunpoint; ₹15L valuables stolen from house

According to the police, six to seven armed miscreants entered the house of Jahangir, a chandelier businessman, through the roof. They held the family members hostage at gunpoint, snatched their mobile phones, and ransacked the house.

Jahangir lives with his family in the Bhudwala locality of Mundali village. He was sleeping at his factory adjacent to the house when the break-in happened.

Threatening to shoot the entire family, the criminals forced them to stay silent and systematically searched every part of the house. When Shahana, Jahangir’s wife, was asked for the keys to the cupboards, she told them that they were with her husband. The criminals then broke open each lock, looting cash and gold and silver jewellery.

After the assailants left, Sajin, his son, raised an alarm.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Abhijeet Singh also inspected the crime scene. Jahangir told the police that around ₹4.8 lakh in cash and jewellery worth approximately ₹10 to ₹12 lakh had been stolen.

SP Singh said preliminary investigation suggested that the criminals had prior information about the presence of cash and jewellery in the house, the number of family members, and their sleeping arrangements. The route of entry also appeared to have been surveyed in advance.

He added that some suspects had been taken into custody for questioning.