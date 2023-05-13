Gauriganj Nagar Palika Parishad: BJP’s Rashmi Singh pips SP candidate for chairperson’s post

BJP Nagar Palika Parishad chairperson candidate from Amethi’s Gauriganj, Rashmi Singh, won the civic polls defeating the MLA-supported SP candidate Tara Devi. BJP’s Rashmi Singh (HT Photo)

Rashmi Singh’s husband, Deepak Kumar Singh, was reportedly assaulted by Gauriganj SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh on the police station premises on Wednesday.

The SP MLA and his supporters allegedly attacked Deepak Kumar Singh when they came face to face at the Gauriganj police station’s entrance. The SP MLA and his supporters had disappeared after the local police registered an FIR on the complaint by Deepak Kumar Singh a day before the polling on Thursday.

After the counting of votes, BJP candidate Rashmi Singh got 7,105 votes and defeated SP candidate Tara Devi (4,988 votes) by 2,117 votes while an independent candidate for the post, Vineeta Sonkar, received 3,578.

Earlier, the SP MLA Rakesh Singh had alleged that BJP workers manhandled his party’s supporters and the police had not registered an FIR in the matter. He also accused Deepak Kumar Singh of threatening to kill two SP workers. Thereafter, a video surfaced on social media, showing the SP MLA slapping Deepak Kumar Singh, on the police station premises.

In the complaint, Deepak Kumar Singh had alleged that MLA Rakesh Singh, his three brothers, Umesh Pratap Singh, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Suresh Pratap Singh, MLA’s son Alkendra Singh, Suresh Pratap’s son Ramendra Singh, Dinesh Pratap’s son Arunendra Pratap Singh and other aides attacked him when his motorcade reached the police station. The MLA, his family members and other aides were booked for attempt to murder, attack on the complainant and issuing life threats.