Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
BJP committed to inclusive development without discrimination: Dharmapal Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 28, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Addressing the Scheduled Caste Dialogue Programme at the BJP Bahraich district office, Singh urged all workers to actively participate in organisational programmes and campaigns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary (organisation) Dharmapal Singh on Sunday said that the Modi and Yogi governments are committed to inclusive development through welfare schemes without discrimination, which has become a foundation for the social and economic uplift of Scheduled Castes (SCs).

For representation only
For representation only

Addressing the Scheduled Caste Dialogue Programme at the BJP Bahraich district office, Singh urged all workers to actively participate in organisational programmes and campaigns, emphasising that no worker should remain idle. He reviewed strategies with district- and mandal-level leaders, especially in areas where the BJP underperformed in the last elections, and interacted with public representatives.

Singh highlighted the BJP’s commitment to honouring Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar by developing key sites associated with him as Panchteerth, reflecting the party’s resolve to follow Ambedkar’s vision. He said the BJP was the only political party offering opportunities to workers of all castes and communities to rise to top positions based on merit.

Criticising the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP), he accused them of insulting Ambedkar and exploiting Scheduled Castes as mere vote banks, leading to their oppression during their regimes. He alleged that under SP rule, Scheduled Castes faced violence, land grabs and harassment, while criminals enjoyed political protection.

Singh said that strong law and order under BJP governments have ensured the safety and dignity of women and all citizens, accelerating the socio-economic empowerment of Scheduled Castes. He asserted that the BJP’s governance model, rooted in nationalism and constitutional values, secures rights, reservation and respect for all.

