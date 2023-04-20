U.P civic polls: All eyes on BJP’s second list now

Lucknow: After the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded several Muslim candidates for the post of corporators in the coming civic polls and named party cadre for much-in-demand mayoral seats, all eyes are now on the party’s second list that is expected to be announced soon.

Since June 2022, when the BJP won Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha by polls – seats with considerable Muslim presence – the party has stepped up efforts to woo the biggest minority community, often perceived to be anti-BJP. (Pic for representation)

“Our second list would be declared after clearance from the party high command,” said UP state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, adding chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s impactful presence and pro-people measures would be discussed during the polls.

In the first list, BJP had named several Muslim candidates for corporator contests across the state, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Lucknow, the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

To connect with minorities, the BJP has also decided to prepare an Urdu book of compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio talk ‘Mann ki Baat’. The 100th episode of this radio talk show would be broadcast in madrasas and Muslim-dominated localities on the last Sunday of April, party leaders said.

This time, the BJP will also focus on minority-dominated areas where it will talk about how the Yogi 2.0 government had ensured that benefits of the various welfare initiatives reached all.

“The government initiatives have been rolled out for all, sans bias and this would be our USP as for the first time no community or caste is being exploited for vote bank politics. Rather, the benefits are flowing equally for all,” said UP BJP secretary Chandramohan.

After June, the BJP won the Rampur (sadar) assembly seat for the first time, a win all the more significant as the seat has about 68 per cent Muslim presence. In these civic polls the party has fielded more than 35 Muslim candidates for corporators and in nagar panchayats and nagar palikas across Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. These numbers could go up in second round seats that the BJP will declare soon.

“The second list could be out in a day or so. Like in the first list, all sections of the society would be represented in the second list too,” Chaudhary said.