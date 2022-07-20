BJP govt invoking NSA even in trivial cases: Mayawati
LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking National Security Act (NSA) even in trivial cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The arrest of people and suppression of their family had become a new practice in the state, she said.
“People are being arrested even in trivial matters and the BJP government has established a reign of terror. Criminals associated with the ruling party are roaming freely. In such a situation, how can rule of law be established in the state? There should be fear of law among criminals,” she said.
The BSP chief was reviewing preparations of the party organizations in a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.
She said BSP was a missionary political party committed to making the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Rama a reality. “It is committed to the empowerment of the weaker sections and suppressed communities. Rival political parties are adopting all the tricks to weaken the BSP,” alleged Mayawati.
“A few selfish Dalit community leaders had launched new outfits to weaken the movement launched by the BSP. Party leaders, office-bearers and workers should remain alert. Our movement should not weaken and we should continue our fight to strengthen the organization. The strength of the BSP should not be assessed by its performance in the elections. The BJP remained out of power for a long period and later formed government,” she said.
Mayawati said the government should hold assembly elections to instil confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The AAP government in Punjab is running through remote control. The BSP will strive to strengthen the organization in Punjab that is the birthplace of BSP founder Kanshi Ram,” she added.
-
2 teachers of school in UP’s Hapur booked for forcing students to take off uniform
MEERUT Two teachers of a primary school in Udaipur village of UP's Hapur were booked and suspended for allegedly forcing two Dailt girl students to remove their uniforms and give to two other girls, who were not in school dress, for clicking photos on July 11, said police. The school had organised a photo session of the students and a few girls were not in uniform.
-
A walk down the puddled memory lane in tricity
Monsoon is probably almost everyone's favourite season – not because of rain (because many hate it) but because of the fond memories it brings along. Its earthy smell brings along memories of getting drenched in the season's first shower, making paper boats, spotting rainbows, innumerable chai-pakora-jalebi parties and family antaksharis, among others.
-
Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP
A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik's leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections. Naik had, at the press conference, claimed that he had no differences with Shinde.
-
Pune’s Vivek Gurav wins British Prime Minister’s award for plogging
Vivek Gurav, who is from Pune and currently studying in the United Kingdom, has been recognised for his plogging initiative and has won “Points of Light Award,” which the Prime Minister of the UK gives to “inspirational volunteers” who are “making a change” in their community. Studying a Masters in Environmental Policy and Management, Gurav brought “plogging” to the city, encouraging people to pick up litter while jogging.
-
140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot
At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month. PMPML got these e-buses under subsidy from the central government. PMPML has done the required administrative work of almost 100 buses from the regional transport office. These e-buses are also cost-effective. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. All these buses are joining the fleet in various stages.
