BJP govt invoking NSA even in trivial cases: Mayawati

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was invoking National Security Act (NSA) even in trivial cases to cover up its failure to control crime. The arrest of people and suppression of their family had become a new practice in the state, she said.

“People are being arrested even in trivial matters and the BJP government has established a reign of terror. Criminals associated with the ruling party are roaming freely. In such a situation, how can rule of law be established in the state? There should be fear of law among criminals,” she said.

The BSP chief was reviewing preparations of the party organizations in a meeting with office-bearers and leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Jammu and Kashmir in Delhi. Mayawati directed office-bearers of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir units to start preparations for the assembly elections.

She said BSP was a missionary political party committed to making the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kanshi Rama a reality. “It is committed to the empowerment of the weaker sections and suppressed communities. Rival political parties are adopting all the tricks to weaken the BSP,” alleged Mayawati.

“A few selfish Dalit community leaders had launched new outfits to weaken the movement launched by the BSP. Party leaders, office-bearers and workers should remain alert. Our movement should not weaken and we should continue our fight to strengthen the organization. The strength of the BSP should not be assessed by its performance in the elections. The BJP remained out of power for a long period and later formed government,” she said.

Mayawati said the government should hold assembly elections to instil confidence among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “The AAP government in Punjab is running through remote control. The BSP will strive to strengthen the organization in Punjab that is the birthplace of BSP founder Kanshi Ram,” she added.