BJP govt threatened Muslims with bulldozers and Brahmins with encounters: Mishra
LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary SC Mishra on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in UP threatened Muslims with bulldozers and members of the Brahmin community with police encounters.
“Members of both the communities have decided to remove the BJP from power and vote for the BSP,” he said addressing public meetings in Ghazipur and Jaunpur.
“Brahmins constitute 14% of UP’s population. They cannot be threatened or sidelined. They are descendants of Parshuram and cannot be terrorised,” he emphasised.
Playing the social engineering card, Mishra said the Brahmin community played an important role in the formation of BSP government in 2007. “BSP chief Mayawati gave honour and dignity to the Brahmins by making them ministers, members of legislative council and appointing them on other important posts in the government and party organization,” he said.
He said several development and welfare schemes were launched under the BSP government. “Around 23 new districts were formed to give momentum to development and new thermal power plants were established. Besides, new schools, universities and medical colleges were set up,” he said.
The BSP leader accused the ruling BJP of cheating people, saying neither it could give jobs to the youth nor ensure security for women.
Mishra said: “The BJP government cheated the people after getting their vote in 2017 election. A large number of youths are unemployed as the BJP government privatized banks and railway sectors. In UP, jobs are being given on contract and youths are being exploited. During election, BJP leaders are promising free laptops and smart phones to the youths. But the BSP government gave 23,50 lakh jobs to youths,” he said.
“The BJP and SP have released manifestos to misguide people before polls. Under the BJP government, prices of essential items increased whereas lawlessness was at its peak in UP during the SP government’s tenure,” he said.
Mishra alleged that instead of doubling farmers’ income, the BJP government tried to grab their agriculture land. “The farmers launched a movement against farm laws and the BSP supported the farmers’ movement,” he said.
The BSP leader also claimed that the BJP government spent huge funds on advertisements in newspapers and electronic channels instead of improving health facilities, opening schools and giving employment to migrant workers.
“People are aware of the ground realities and they cannot be taken for a ride,” he added.
