BJP has packed Yogi off home: Akhilesh takes swipe at CM

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the BJP and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath saying “the BJP had already packed him (Yogi) off home - Gorakhpur. Now, he can stay back”. Akhilesh, indirectly, also said that his party will defeat Yogi on the seat when he said: “The SP will win all the assembly segments of Gorakhpur.”

Hours earlier, the BJP, in Delhi, had announced that Yogi will contest from the Gorakhpur City seat.

Gorakhpur is the hometown of Yogi Adityanath from where he had been the MP since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017.

Addressing a press conference at the SP state headquarters, Akhilesh said, “So much of anticipation was created as far as CM’s contesting elections was concerned. It was said that he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj, or Deoband. But instead, the BJP sent him home (Gorakhpur).”

The former CM said: “Although he is in Gorakhpur, he had a ticket dated March 11 (counting of votes on March 10) booked for it earlier (by an SP leader). I think that he should stay back in Gorakhpur, no need for him to return (to Lucknow). Heartiest congratulations.”

Continuing the attack in the same vein, Akhilesh said: “Despite staying five years as chief minister, he could not bring metro rail to his own town and lay sewer lines. So, when today, the BJP has sent him home, the voters will keep him there (by defeating him)”

When asked about Yogi’s gesture of eating at a Dalit family’s home in Gorakhpur on Friday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Akhilesh said: “Did you not notice the disinterest with which he was eating. Anyway, now his days of eating khichdi have come.”

One BJP leader to join the party soon, doors closed for all others:

“No MLAs or ministers quitting the BJP will be taken into his party anymore. I will tell the BJP that I am no longer going to take BJP MLAs or ministers (into SP), you can cut their tickets,” he said. However, he later said that a BJP leader will soon be joining the SP but did not reveal his name.

On temples, Ayodhya

“We will also build temples. We will build temples in Saifai and Etawah, but first we will do progressive politics by building hospitals, schools, education infra, civic infra”. Regarding Ayodhya, he said: “On coming to power, the SP government will announce 100% exemption to people of Ayodhya from house and water tax.”

On giving tickets to women:

“Of course, the party will field women candidates...but only those women who can win”.

On ex-minister Dara Singh Chauhan

“He will join the SP tomorrow at a simple ceremony”. While ex-ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharm Singh Saini, five BJP MLAs and one BJP ally Apna Dal (S) MLA had joined the SP on Friday, Dharma Singh Saini was conspicuous by his absence at the event.

On Congress:

“Congress is busy only in doing conspiracy against the SP: how to make SP lose...there will be no alliance with the Congress”

On poll code, prohibitory orders violation:

Akhilesh said: “I ask all leaders and workers to follow the model code of conduct (MCC) of the Election Commission and follow Covid-19 safety protocols or else the party might be victimised in all such places (constituencies) where it is strong”. He further said: “I was not even aware that section 144 (CrPC) was imposed inside the SP office premises...and I was not aware that the virtual rally was in violation. I was under the impression that there will be some leaders speaking on the mike and some audience in the front, and the proceedings will be transmitted online to various districts...we will be careful now”

Calls himself progressive backward

Calling himself “a progressive backward”, Akhilesh said: “The SP does progressive and positive politics. The SP will go to people with progressive politics, progressive manifesto. The manifesto will focus on health, education, social security, welfare, women, etc”

On alliances:

“We have connected with small, regional parties...we brought together all (various parties). I accorded equal respect to partners and we made a lot of sacrifices in seat-sharing with the allies”.

Elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from February 10.