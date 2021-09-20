UP BJP leader administered 5 doses of Covid-19 vaccine? His certificate shows so

The coronavirus vaccination certificate of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut shows that he has received five doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and is scheduled for his sixth jab between December 2021 and 2022. According to officials, however, this is a case of “mischief” and “conspiracy.”

The “victim” in question is 73-years-old Rampal Singh from Sardhana area in the district. Singh, who is the president of booth number 79 of the ruling BJP, as well as a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, said he received his first jab on March 16 and the second one on May 8, thus completing his full vaccination course for the viral illness.

However, upon downloading the certificate, Singh said he found that the document showed that he has received not two, but five doses, with a sixth scheduled as well. “The certificate showed that I was jabbed on March 16, May 8, May 15 and twice on September 15,” he added.

Addressing the issue, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Akhilesh Mohan said district immunisation officer Praveen Kumar has been directed to probe the negligence. “This may be the first case of a person being registered more than twice for their inoculation. It is likely that some mischievous elements hacked into the online portal and did this,” Mohan remarked.

Though the nationwide vaccination drive commenced on January 16 this year, beneficiaries aged 60 and above became eligible for it from March 1. Thus far, under the exercise, at least 808,568,144 doses have been administered, of which 3,778,296 were given in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MoHFW) dashboard.

(With agency inputs)